Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two men died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Barishal, in three days.BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man died after falling from a tree in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday.Deceased Hashem Ali, 50, son of Noim Uddin, was a resident of Panikumra Village in the upazila.It was known that Hashem Ali climbed up a mango tree to cut its branches in the area at around 3:30 pm. At one stage, he fell from the tree accidentally, which left him critically injured.Injured Hashem Ali was rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening while undergoing treatment.Chakrajapur Union Parishad Chairman Bablu Dewa confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man died as a branch of a tree fell on him in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased was identified as Haider Fakir, 60, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.Agailjhara Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Mazharul Islam said a worker was cutting branches of a tree in the area at noon. All of a sudden, a branch of a tree fell on Haider when he went there to buy the tree branches, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Agailjhara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.Physician of the health complex Dr Golam Morshed Sajib said Haider had died before being taken to the hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the police official added.