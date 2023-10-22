Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Countryside

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

15,000 Ulipur villagers suffer for broken bailey bridge

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Oct 21: The bridge over the Gidari River in Ulipur Upazila of the district got broken due to strong water current.

Over 15,000 people and school-college children of nine villages on two sides of the bridge at Pandul Union have fallen into communication suffering.

At present, according to instructions of upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Pandul Union authorities are making an alternative road on an emergency basis.

According to local sources, in 1969, the bridge over the river flowing through Kagoji Para Village was built.

This bridge is used by more than 15,000 people and school-college students of Kagoji Para, Ambhadrapara, Chaklirparh, Jotiapara, Saatghoria Para, Kabirajpara, Borobari, Chandijan, Dhekiaram villages, and surrounding areas under the union.

The beneath soil of the bridge got slided due to digging in the river by Water Development Board-Kurigram. Early Friday,  the broke collapsed.

The raising of alternate road began on Friday morning.

Members of the union Abdul Motaleb and Zamir Uddin said, "We are building alternative road. If the bridge is not repaired soon, locals have to continue suffering."

UNO (Acting) Kazi Mahmudur Rahman said, the alternate road is being built for public communication.

The authorities concerned have been asked to repair the bridge as early as possible, the UNO added.




