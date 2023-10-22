Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

World leaders attend Cairo peace summit to 'de-escalate' Israel-Hamas war

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

CAIRO, Oct 21: Leaders and top officials from more than a dozen countries have gathered in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, for a conference to discuss ways to "de-escalate" the Israel-Hamas war amid growing fears of a wider Middle East conflict.
Dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, representatives from countries including Jordan, France, Germany, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Qatar and South Africa are attending the one-day meeting on Saturday, together with United Nations and European Union officials.
In his opening remarks, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi invited leaders to come to an agreement for a road map to end the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and revive a path to peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The road map's goals included the delivery of aid to Gaza and agreeing a ceasefire, followed by negotiations leading to a two-state solution, he said.
"All civilian lives matter," Jordan's King Abdullah said, addressing the summit. "The relentless bombing campaign under way in Gaza as we speak is cruel and unconscionable on every level. It is collective punishment of a besieged and helpless people. It is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. It is a war crime."
"Anywhere else, attacking civilian infrastructure and deliberately starving an entire population of food, water, electricity and basic necessities would be condemned. Accountability would be enforced � but not in Gaza," he added.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attended the summit and asked for humanitarian corridors to be opened. But the absence of any official from the Israeli side has dampened expectations for what the summit can achieve.
Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays said that while it is good for these countries to propose a road map out of this crisis, "Is Israel going to listen to that road map?"
"Israel is not represented. It's Israeli generals and the Israeli prime minister and the Israeli war cabinet who have the decisions on what to do militarily, and you see as the speeches have been going on, fresh bombardment of Gaza," Bays noted.
The summit takes place as Israel readies a ground assault on Gaza, after weeks of aerial attacks following the October 7 attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people in Israel. More than 4,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.    �AL JAZEERA




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Trudeau says India's actions making life hard for millions of people
US welcomes aid to Gaza, urges parties to keep Rafah crossing open
World leaders attend Cairo peace summit to 'de-escalate' Israel-Hamas war
Nawaz Sharif arrives home for comeback bid
Antisemitic, Islamophobic offences soar in London after Israel attacks
First aid rolls into devastated Gaza
US, Israel considering provisional govt to be established in Gaza
China’s Middle East envoy in Qatar for talks: foreign ministry


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft