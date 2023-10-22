Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Foreign News

US, Israel considering provisional govt to be established in Gaza

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Oct 21: The United States and Israel are discussing an option of creating a temporary government in the Gaza Strip with support from the UN and involvement of Arab nations, Bloomberg said, citing sources.
Discussions are at an early phase and will depend on developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly the ground operation of Israeli troops, the news agency said.
Creation of the interim government would be "incredibly difficult" and it "would be even more of a challenge" to secure support from Arab governments for that, Bloomberg noted.
     TASS



