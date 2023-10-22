Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

BENGALURU, OCT 21: Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday said the whole team will "put their arms around" Usama Mir after his dropped catch opened the doors for Australia to clinch a crucial World Cup victory.
Leg-spinner Mir, playing in his first match of the tournament, spilled an easy-looking catch which would have seen the back of David Warner in the fifth over of Friday's game bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.
At the time Warner was on just 10 -- he went onto make 163, hitting nine sixes and 14 boundaries to propel Australia to an imposing 367-9.
Warner and Mitchell Marsh (121) put on 259 for the opening wicket.
Pakistan lost their way with a middle-order collapse and were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs to lose by 62 runs.
"Luckily the team atmosphere is very strong and everybody in that dressing room will put their arms around Usama and support him," said former South Africa fast bowler Morkel.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel
Latham hails 'fantastic' India ahead of marquee WC clash
National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated
Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup
Tigers in Mumbai to play against SA
Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series
FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years
Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft