Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel

BENGALURU, OCT 21: Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday said the whole team will "put their arms around" Usama Mir after his dropped catch opened the doors for Australia to clinch a crucial World Cup victory.Leg-spinner Mir, playing in his first match of the tournament, spilled an easy-looking catch which would have seen the back of David Warner in the fifth over of Friday's game bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.At the time Warner was on just 10 -- he went onto make 163, hitting nine sixes and 14 boundaries to propel Australia to an imposing 367-9.Warner and Mitchell Marsh (121) put on 259 for the opening wicket.Pakistan lost their way with a middle-order collapse and were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs to lose by 62 runs."Luckily the team atmosphere is very strong and everybody in that dressing room will put their arms around Usama and support him," said former South Africa fast bowler Morkel. �AFP