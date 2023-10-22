National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated

The national phase game of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Inter-College Football Tournament began on Saturday at Mohammadpur Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed presided over the opening ceremony of the competition, which is being held with the cooperation of Department of Sports under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.Ministry's Additional Secretary Mostafa Kamal Majumder, Director of Sports Department ANM Toriqul Islam, former national footballers Md. Abdul Ghaffar, Sheikh Md. Aslam and Khandaker Rakibul Islam were also present on the occasion.Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the state minister said the ministry launched the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Under-17 Football Tournament for the first time in the tenure of the current government in 2018 and organized the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship with the students of all the public and private universities of the country.He said in continuation of this, initiative has been taken to organize Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament. Nationwide Bangamata Inter-collegiate Football tournament for boys' as well as girls' would be introduced from next year. �BSS