Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

The national phase game of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Inter-College Football Tournament began on Saturday at Mohammadpur Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.
Youth and Sports Secretary Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed presided over the opening ceremony of the competition, which is being held with the cooperation of Department of Sports under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Ministry's Additional Secretary Mostafa Kamal Majumder, Director of Sports Department ANM Toriqul Islam, former national footballers Md. Abdul Ghaffar, Sheikh Md. Aslam and Khandaker Rakibul Islam were also present on the occasion.
Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the state minister said the ministry launched the Bangabandhu Gold Cup Under-17 Football Tournament for the first time in the tenure of the current government in 2018 and organized the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship with the students of all the public and private universities of the country.
He said in continuation of this, initiative has been taken to organize Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament. Nationwide Bangamata Inter-collegiate Football tournament for boys' as well as girls' would be introduced from next year.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel
Latham hails 'fantastic' India ahead of marquee WC clash
National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated
Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup
Tigers in Mumbai to play against SA
Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series
FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years
Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft