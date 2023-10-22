Tigers in Mumbai to play against SA

The Bangladesh Cricket Team reached in Mumbai on Saturday from Pune to play the 23rd match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 against South Africa.Bangladesh travelled 150 kilometers by bus to reach in Mumbai and soared to the historical the Taj Palace hotel there.Distressed Bangladesh after three consecutive defeats, are trying to find some refreshment residing adjacent to the Taj Mahal before very crucial clash, defeat in which will ensure Bangladesh's exit from the race of play offs.The Tigers were in rest in Saturday and will start sweating today ahead of their South Africa clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.Ace all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan missed very crucial India match for injury, who is expected to comeback in the next match, while Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma missed their England clash on Saturday, is also expected to return against Bangladesh.Bangladesh won one match so far while South Africa are in better position with two victories against solitary defeat against giant killers Netherlands. So, this match is important for both the sides.The Tigers will meet with Netherlands at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Pakistan at the same venue, Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Australia at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on, October 28, October 31, November 6 and November 11 respectively.