Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 6:00 PM
Pakistan Womens Cricket Teams tour of Bangladesh

Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series

Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series

Pakistan Women's Cricket team arrived in Bangladesh on Friday night to play three WODIs and as many WT20I matches.

Soon after landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the tourists travelled to Chattogram making no delay ahead of the T20i series. They rested on Saturday and will start practice today.

The day-night Twenty20 matches are slated for October 25, 27 and 29. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host all the matches.

Before the international action, the touring divas will play a T20 practice match on October 23.

Girls in Green will then move to Dhaka for play the WODIs which will be held on November 4, 7 and 10. All the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The ODIs are the parts of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.




