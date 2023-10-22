Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU's Luke Shaw set to be sidelined until mid-November

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

ManU's Luke Shaw set to be sidelined until mid-November

ManU's Luke Shaw set to be sidelined until mid-November

LONDON, OCT 21: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says England left-back Luke Shaw will not return from injury until after the next international break in mid-November.
Shaw has been sidelined with a muscle problem since United's 2-0 loss at Tottenham on August 19.
He has missed nine United games as well as four England matches, a tally that will increase in his prolonged absence during a hectic period of the season.
Ten Hag's men are set to play seven times between now and England's next game against Malta on November 17.
United have been blighted by injuries in defence, with right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka another who has been sidelined since sustaining an injury against Brighton on September 18.
"Of course they are closer. But for Luke Shaw, I don't expect him back in this block of games," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday.
"Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don't think he's too far away from returning to team training and so back in the team."
United travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Saturday without Casemiro, who emerged from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay with an injury.
"In the first game he came off but then he played the second game, it was an important one," Ten Hag said of the midfielder, who is already suspended for next Tuesday's Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen.
"I'm sure that game didn't help him, but it's a small injury, he'll return from Brazil next week, it will be healed and then he's ready for our next league game against Manchester City, I'm sure."
United do have defender Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilon available again after injury lay-offs, but Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez are still sidelined.
Ten Hag's side have lost six times in all competitions this term and are 10th in the Premier League amid their ownership issues.
With Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim last weekend understood to have ended his attempt to buy the club, INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly looking to purchase a 25 per cent stake that could see him take over football operations.
Ten Hag said he had not spoken to United's co-chairman Joel Glazer about the potential deal.
"In this moment I'm not involved so I don't know. What I know are the agreements I made once I signed this contract," he said.
"Until I hear anything I just keep focusing on my job, in this structure, and that is winning games and get the best out of the season."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel
Latham hails 'fantastic' India ahead of marquee WC clash
National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated
Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup
Tigers in Mumbai to play against SA
Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series
FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years
Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft