Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool's Merseyside derby dominance means nothing, says Klopp

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Liverpool's Merseyside derby dominance means nothing, says Klopp

Liverpool's Merseyside derby dominance means nothing, says Klopp

LONDON, OCT 21: Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's long period of dominance in the Merseyside derby will mean nothing when Everton visit Anfield on Saturday.
Liverpool have lost just once in their past 28 meetings with their local rivals, whose 2-0 victory at Anfield in February 2021 came during the Covid era, when the stadium was closed to fans.
That result was only Everton's second win at Anfield since 1995, as well as Klopp's only loss in 17 derby matches as Liverpool boss.
Liverpool have underlined their superiority over their neighbours by winning three of the past four encounters.
But Klopp says his side would be foolish to underestimate Sean Dyche's team in the latest instalment of their fierce rivalry.
"It is rather uncomfortable if you tell me about my good record because it doesn't matter," he said on Friday. "We try to make sure we don't think about these things but make sure we are ready.
"We understand the importance of the game. I can't remember one moment when I said 'weekend derby' and enjoyed this thought."
Fourth-placed Liverpool have made a strong start to the season, with five wins from eight games, while Everton are languishing in 16th place. Dyche's men have won two of their past three games to climb out of the relegation zone and Klopp warned his players to expect fired-up opponents.
"There is a lot of intensity even before the first ball is kicked -- you have to channel that in the right areas and play the game you want," said Klopp, who is likely to be without Andy Robertson for several months, with the left-back facing shoulder surgery.
"The facts are Everton are in a good moment. They stayed up last season when it was not easy and the last few weeks they've had good results. They definitely deserve the respect."
Klopp's rejuvenated midfield does not have prior experience of playing in the derby -- Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo all arrived in the close season.
However, the German is confident that they are used to playing in tough situations.
"It is a special game no doubt but a high-pressure game and they all played them. Macca played the World Cup with Argentina, Dom played Serbia recently in a super-important, high-pressure game so they are all used to the kind of game," he said.
"The exact game, not, but I cannot show them a movie of derbies and say that is how they should be. I don't think we have to make it too big."    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pakistan 'put arms around' Mir after catch blunder, says Morkel
Latham hails 'fantastic' India ahead of marquee WC clash
National phase of Bangabandhu Inter-College Football Tournament inaugurated
Sri Lanka bring Dutch crashing back to reality at World Cup
Tigers in Mumbai to play against SA
Guests in town to play a complete white-ball series
FIFA suspends Congolese coach for 20 years
Guardiola denies tipping De Zerbi as Man City successor


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft