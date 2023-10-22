Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price

Deshbandhu Group has started selling consumer goods at various places in Dhaka City to keep the prices of essential consumer goods to be tolerable. These products include rice, pulses, sugar, edible oils and soft drinks.AHM Safikuzzaman, Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department, inaugurated the sale of essential commodities in the Karwan Bazar area of the capital on Friday, says a press release.Golam Rahman, Managing Director of Deshbandhu Group, said that the Deshbandhu Group has been arranging to deliver their products to the common people for the last 20 years. In the next few months, in some spots in Dhaka, they will sell these products to the common people at 5 percent subsidized price. He expressed hope that their service will continue not only in Dhaka but also in all the divisional cities.Golam Rahman, Managing Director of Deshbandhu Group, Brigadier Jerereral (retd) Zakir Hossain, Director of the organization, were present.The Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection Department AHM Safikuzzaman welcomed the initiative of the Deshbandhu Group and called on other corporate houses in the same way to come forward in the service of the common people. He said that rice is being sold here at Tk 200 for 5 kg. Which will be of great benefit to the common people. He said other corporate groups of the country would come forward in the same way that the Deshbandhu Group did in the service of the people of the country.