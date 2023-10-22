Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks

WASHINGTON, Oct 21: Meta and Google have pulled out of the Web Summit, one of the tech sector's biggest annual events, after the organizer criticized Israel's actions following the Hamas attacks, the companies said on Friday.A spokesman for Meta confirmed to AFP that it would not take part in this year's event."We will no longer have a presence at Web Summit," a Google spokesperson said.Irish entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of the Web Summit, wrote on social media platform X last week that he was "shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many Western leaders & governments.""War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are," Cosgrave wrote on October 13.Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death on the first day of the raid, according to Israeli officials.Israel says around 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before its army regained control of the area under attack. �AFP