Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD

The nation's power sector may create at least 9,300 jobs in the renewable energy sector if the government can fulfill its target of renewable energy usage by 2030, a study report by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said.The report unveiled on Saturday said the country would need an integrated and comprehensive plan to enhance the skills of manpower through proper training and re-training alongside curriculum development in universities.The study, titled "Energy Transition in Bangladesh: Its Implication on Employment and Skills in Power and Energy Sector", has therefore called for investments in workforce development immediately.It said target set by Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, which aims to make the country capable of generating at least 6,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable sources, including solar power plants and wind farms, by 2030 must be properly followed."If it is implemented, the number of employees will reach 13,778 in this sector which now stands at around 4,500 now," read the study report.The CPD considered two "job function" groupings to calculate the figures. The first considered construction, installation, and manufacturing while the second considered plant operations, maintenance and processing.Technical posts jobs will be required including renewable energy technicians, energy storage specialists, smart grid engineers, energy analysts, environmental planners and consultants, energy efficiency experts, green building designers and architects.Besides, conventional posts such as those of executives, sales and marketing officers and mechanical, chemical and electrical engineers will be needed.CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem, gave presentation of the report at Brac Centre Inn auditorium.He said energy transition was not solely a technical alteration, but also represents a transition in production techniques and covers a broad range of economic, social, and environmental aspects."As energy infrastructure becomes more interconnected and digitalised, the importance for cybersecurity experts to protect against cyberattacks on critical energy systems will increase," he added.As per Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, the overall projected electricity generation will reach 28,975 MW in 2030, with renewable energy's share increasing to 17.4 percent. Currently, it is only 4.6 percent.This will result in 27.8 percent reduction in the use of fossil fuels and an 80.1 percent increase in renewable energy use within seven years, read the study."Within only seven years, the target is very challenging," said former professor of energy department of BUET Dr Ijaz Hossain. "The reality is that 2030 is very near. We are already on the wrong track," he said.The CPD recommended redesigning academic courses, promoting industry-academia collaboration, supporting local manufacturing, creating green job reporting mechanisms, developing transitional plans for fossil fuel workers and conducting more research on emerging issues and concerns.Additional Secretary to the labour and employment ministry Fahmida Akhter, Rector at Bangladesh Power Management Institute Mohammad Alauddin, President of International Business Forum of Bangladesh Humayun Rashid and Professor Khosru Md Selim of Independent University also spoke on the occasion.