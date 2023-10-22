Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136
Business Correspondent

The nation's power sector may create at least 9,300 jobs in the renewable energy sector if the government can fulfill its target of renewable energy usage by 2030, a study report by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said.

The report unveiled on Saturday said the country would need an integrated and comprehensive plan to enhance the skills of manpower through proper training and re-training alongside curriculum development in universities.

The study, titled "Energy Transition in Bangladesh: Its Implication on Employment and Skills in Power and Energy Sector", has therefore called for investments in workforce development immediately.

It said target set by Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, which aims to make the country capable of generating at least 6,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable sources, including solar power plants and wind farms, by 2030 must be properly followed.

"If it is implemented, the number of employees will reach 13,778 in this sector which now stands at around 4,500 now," read the study report.

The CPD considered two "job function" groupings to calculate the figures. The first considered construction, installation, and manufacturing while the second considered plant operations, maintenance and processing.

Technical posts jobs will be required including renewable energy technicians, energy storage specialists, smart grid engineers, energy analysts, environmental planners and consultants, energy efficiency experts, green building designers and architects.

Besides, conventional posts such as those of executives, sales and marketing officers and mechanical, chemical and electrical engineers will be needed.

CPD Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem, gave  presentation of the report at Brac Centre Inn auditorium.

He said energy transition was not solely a technical alteration, but also represents a transition in production techniques and covers a broad range of economic, social, and environmental aspects.

"As energy infrastructure becomes more interconnected and digitalised, the importance for cybersecurity experts to protect against cyberattacks on critical energy systems will increase," he added.

As per Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, the overall projected electricity generation will reach 28,975 MW in 2030, with renewable energy's share increasing to 17.4 percent. Currently, it is only 4.6 percent.

This will result in 27.8 percent reduction in the use of fossil fuels and an 80.1 percent increase in renewable energy use within seven years, read the study.

"Within only seven years, the target is very challenging," said former professor of energy department of BUET Dr Ijaz Hossain. "The reality is that 2030 is very near. We are already on the wrong track," he said.

The CPD recommended redesigning academic courses, promoting industry-academia collaboration, supporting local manufacturing, creating green job reporting mechanisms, developing transitional plans for fossil fuel workers and conducting more research on emerging issues and concerns.

Additional Secretary to the labour and employment ministry Fahmida Akhter, Rector at Bangladesh Power Management Institute Mohammad Alauddin, President of International Business Forum of Bangladesh Humayun Rashid and Professor Khosru Md Selim of Independent University also spoke on the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft