PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is gearing up for a grand celebration and investment extravaganza on "FICCI's 60 Years Celebration and Investment Expo 2023," set to unfold on November 8-9, 2023.It will be held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden. This event aims at marking six decades of the chamber's existence and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the event as chief guest.The momentous announcement was made at a press conference on Saturday at a city hotel where FICCI's leadership shared their vision for this landmark event.The primary goal of this event is to spotlight FICCI's pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh's economy since its inception and its journey in creating an enabling business environment through policy support. FICCI president Naser Ezaz Bijoy emphasized that the event would also serve as a platform to showcase the success stories of member companies operating in Bangladesh.During the inauguration, the Prime Minister will unveil two critical reports. The first is over FICCI research project titled "Catalyzing greater FDI for vision 2041: Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh."The second is "ESG Excellence: (Environmental, social, and corporate governance): A Chronicle of FICCI Members."FICCI's Board of Directors and the event's Convenor, Mahbub ur Rahman, outlined the details of the two-day investment expo.This expo will showcase the economic resilience, competitiveness, and sectoral investment opportunities of Bangladesh through approximately 40 stalls, he said.FICCI member companies are set to participate, presenting their latest innovations, services, and products. The event is expected to draw a diverse audience, including government policymakers, diplomats, development partners, think-tanks, business leaders, in addition to public visitors.Two plenary sessions will be held during the event, focusing on "Green Value Chain" and "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041." Industry practitioners and experts will share valuable insights on these vital topics.The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is the strategic partner for this mega event. BIDA Acting Executive Chairman Mohsina Yasmin expressed enthusiasm about this partnership and highlighted the collaborative efforts to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) and to enhance the country's investment climate.She said, "The government always welcomes foreign investment since it is the lifeline of our economy. I believe this overall event will encourage existing foreign investors as well as attract potential new investors to invest in Bangladesh in near future."The press conference was attended by business leaders including FICCI Vice President Shwapna Bhowmick, Executive Director T.I.M. Nurul Kabir, other members of its board of directors. Senior BIDA officials were also present.