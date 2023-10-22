Video
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance PLC. has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Astra Airways Ltd.

Under this MOU, Credit cardholders will enjoy a 10% discount on domestic flight ticket base fares from Air Astra, says a press release.

Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC., and Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, Head of Marketing and Sales of Astra Airways Ltd., signed the MOU for their respective organizations. Md. Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Cards (acting); Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Senior Manager Card Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC.; A F M Rubayat-Ul Jannat and Md. Masudur Rahman of Astra Airways Ltd. and other higher officials of both organizations attended the signing ceremony.



