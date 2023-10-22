Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund

PARIS, Oct 21: Wealthy and developing nations were at loggerheads in talks Friday over a fund for the increasingly destructive impacts of global warming, as the president of next month's UN climate talks urged countries to "deliver".The agreement to set up a dedicated fund to help vulnerable countries cope with climate "loss and damage" was a flagship achievement of last year's COP27 talks in Egypt.But countries left the details to be worked out later.A series of talks held this year have tried to tease out consensus on fundamentals like the structure, beneficiaries and contributors -- a key issue for richer nations who want China to pay into the fund.On the final day of meetings Friday, just weeks ahead of the November 30 to December 12 COP28 talks in Dubai, nations remained deadlocked, with developing countries accusing the United States and others of hindering progress."We are out of time," said Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the COP28 talks."I expect you to deliver."He reiterated calls for countries to step up early with pledges of funding, to ensure the fund was not an "empty bank account".In an address to negotiators, he said millions of people had continued to suffer the devastating impacts of climate change since the last COP, with this year seeing a relentless cascade of extremes across the planet."What are we doing about it? We continue to deliberate, we continue to negotiate, we continue to go in circles," said Jaber, who is also the head of United Arab Emirates state-owned oil firm ADNOC."If I don't see real and tangible results that will not be acceptable." On Friday, an observer at the meeting said it was in "deadlock", with discussions notably stumbling over the location of the fund.While many developing countries want a new, fully independent structure, other nations have argued this would create a cumbersome new bureaucracy that may take years to set up. �AFP