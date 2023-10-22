Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash trains Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans for digital transaction

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Business Desk

bKash trains Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans for digital transaction

bKash trains Ayesha Abed Fdn artisans for digital transaction

bKash, as part of its awareness drive for safe digital transactions and avoiding risk of fraud, trained over five thousand artisans of Ayesha Abed Foundation.
The training workshop also facilitated artisans to learn about safe use of MFS to bring more efficiency and freedom in everyday transactions.
bKash recently organised 163 such sessions across the country with Ayesha Abed Foundation to safeguard artisans' hard-earned money, says a press release.
The Ayesha Abed Foundation, has been disbursing wages of its artisans through bKash for quite a while. The artisans were sensitised so that they don't fall victim of fraudulent activities and fraudsters can't lure, intimidate or apply any trick to take away PIN of their MFS account or OTP received in phone. At the same time, the artisans were also briefed about how they can make their lives easy and efficient by using various financial services of bKash.
Ayesha Abed Foundation, the handicraft and artefact producer for the country's top lifestyle brand Aarong, has been disbursing wages of more than 30,000 of its artisans spread across 14 districts in Bangladesh. The artisans, of which majority are women, have been receiving wages in their bKash accounts staying at home.
In 1982, the Ayesha Abed Foundation was established to honour the memory of late Mrs Ayesha Abed, wife of late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, founder of BRAC. Currently, the foundation has 15 centres and more than 875 sub-centres across the country.
The digital wage disbursement through bKash has made the wage management much easy and cost effective for the foundation. Besides, the artisans, getting their wages in bKash account, are able to enjoy variety of services of bKash including mobile recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, availing loan and savings products from banks and financial institutions through bKash. Above all, the artisans can cash out their wages at subsidised rate.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft