Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:57 PM
Home Business

Emirates’ special care for neurodivergent children travelers

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Business Desk

Working with local schools, autism groups and key stakeholders, Emirates and Dubai International Airport (DXB) are focused on improving the travel experience for neurodivergent passengers, facilitating 'travel rehearsals' where children can practice their journey through the airport and onboard aircraft, as well as working directly with families, says a press release.

The rehearsals form part of the accessible and inclusive travel programme developed by Dubai Airports and Emirates, designed to help customers familiarise themselves with the airport environment, its people and processes, prior to travel. The students are accompanied by family members and therapists through the airport and aircraft to simulate an authentic travel experience, including the physical artefacts and processes that passengers will go through on the day of travel, like boarding passes and security screening. The practice process helps the families gain confidence in managing the experience, whilst also enabling Emirates and Dubai Airports to constantly improve services for passengers with additional needs.

More than 29,000 cabin crew and ground staff globally have completed Emirates 'Introduction to Autism and Hidden Disabilities' training.
Emirates supports passengers with hidden disabilities by providing support at every step of the journey:  providing as much information in advance as possible, sharing  'Autism Friendly Guide' to Dubai International Airport, Autism Friendly Route through Dubai International Airport complimentary selection of suitable seats, fulfilling  special service request (SSR) ,  allowing pre-order of special meals, pre plan what to watch on ice via Emirates app, complimentary parking for 2 hours in all terminals in Dubai International Airport, helping book  People of Determination taxis ,  allowing priority boarding or board last if preferred among many others.

Young children onboard who need a screen break or distraction can request a copy of the Emirates 'Fly with Me' activity pack, with its own pack of non-toxic colouring pencils, featuring kid-friendly world maps, puzzles, drawing tutorials, colouring pages, educational activities about Dubai and protecting the environment.




