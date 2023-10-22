AGAM Int’l CEO honored for social impact leadership

In a notable recognition of outstanding leadership in driving social impact through innovative financial solutions, Shabnam Wazed Nida, Chief Executive Officer, and founder of AGAM International, was honored by Finance for the Future in the prestigious Social Impact Leadership category for the year 2023.





The award ceremony, which celebrated entrants across five main categories, took place a week ago, cementing Nida's and AGAM International's commitment to facilitating access to finance and enhancing social impact.





The award was bestowed upon Shabnam Wazed Nida and AGAM International after rigorous evaluation by a panel of distinguished judges. The judges were particularly impressed by AGAM International's proposition, which they found to be clear and easy to grasp. The core focus of AGAM International lies in creating immediate social impact through its pioneering financial solutions.





AGAM International, under the leadership of Shabnam Wazed Nida, has earned its place as a trailblazer in the financial technology sector. The company is renowned for its AI-driven digital SaaS platform, which seamlessly connects individuals and businesses with banks, Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs). This connectivity empowers users with instant access to finance, revolutionizing the way people and businesses secure funding.

One of AGAM International's key innovations is its ability to enable banks and financial institutions to facilitate end-to-end digital lending. This is achieved through the integration of sophisticated credit scoring and borrowing mechanisms, making financial services more efficient, accessible, and inclusive.





Finance for the Future, the organization behind this esteemed award, is a UK-based partnership founded by distinguished individuals in their respective fields. The partnership was initiated by chartered accountant and economic justice campaigner Richard Murphy, along with environmentalist Colin Hines. Finance for the Future has a mission to recognize and celebrate those who excel in financial innovation with a strong focus on sustainability and social impact.





Shabnam Wazed Nida's recognition in the Social Impact Leadership category is not only a testament to her visionary leadership but also an acknowledgment of AGAM International's unwavering commitment to driving positive change through the power of finance. This honor is a reflection of the positive impact that innovative financial technology can have on individuals and communities worldwide.





AGAM International celebrated this prestigious award with their dedicated team, reaffirming their commitment to continuing their groundbreaking work in the financial technology sector. Shabnam Wazed Nida's achievement serves as an inspiration to those who strive to use financial innovation as a force for good in our ever-changing world.