Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US budget deficit widens to $1.7t on lower tax revenue

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

WASHINGTON, Oct 21: The US budget deficit has widened to $1.7 trillion, government data showed on Friday, in a development that could add pressure on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in 2024.
The deficit expanded by $320 billion for the fiscal year ending September 30, following a drop in tax revenues and lower deposits of earnings by the Federal Reserve on the back of higher interest rates.
Elevated rates also added to spending, bringing the 2023 shortfall to its third-largest on record.
Total government outlays decreased slightly from the previous year, after the Supreme Court canceled Biden's student loan forgiveness program, noted a joint statement by the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).
When the accounting impact involving this program is removed over the recent two years, the deficit nearly doubles to around $2 trillion, Treasury officials confirmed when speaking with journalists on Friday.
In the latest year, spending increased in some areas, with a $134 billion rise in Social Security due to cost-of-living adjustments and a $162 billion bump in outlays for interest on the public debt.
Net interest expense as a percentage of gross domestic product stands around 2.5 percent, the highest level since 1998, said a Treasury official.
The latest deficit expansion comes after the budget shortfall shrank by half in fiscal year 2022, on the back of the US pandemic recovery.
At that time, the deficit fell after Covid-related spending such as unemployment insurance and other programs declined as the world's biggest economy bounced back from the virus outbreak, with businesses returning to normal.
A rising deficit could weigh on ongoing talks about funding federal agencies, with Congress facing a November 17 deadline to act on the budget and avoid a potential government shutdown. It also comes as Biden turns to Congress for aid to Ukraine and Israel, requesting a massive $106 billion national security package on Friday.
- Addressing challenges - The United States saw "atypically strong growth in revenues in 2022, driven by record-high capital gains receipts and the historic recovery from the pandemic," said the Treasury and OMB.
But revenues in 2023 fell to 16.5 percent of GDP. Individual and corporate receipts returned to lower levels "in line with projections made after the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017," the statement said, referring to cuts under former president Donald Trump's administration.
"This year, the effect of the Trump tax cuts on revenues and deficits is clear," said a White House official in a separate statement.
Although the US economy has shown resilience in the face of higher interest rates there have been warnings, including by credit rating agencies, about longer-run fiscal risks.
"The Biden Administration continues to focus on navigating our economy's transition to healthy and sustainable growth," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a statement.
"As we do, the President and I are also committed to addressing challenges to our long-term fiscal outlook," she added.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft