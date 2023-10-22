Revenue up at Volkswagen in third quarter

BERLIN, Oct 21: German car giant Volkswagen saw revenue increase by 12 percent in the third quarter, driven by increased sales, although annual profits will be buffeted by costs incurred hedging against commodity price volatility, it said Friday.

The leading European manufacturer made sales between July and September of 78.8 billion euros ($83.5 billion) compared to 70.7 billion euros in the same period last year, according to the group's preliminary results. Operating profit for the quarter also increased, to around 4.9 billion euros, on an operating margin of 6.2 percent.

Volkswagen will release its full results on October 26.

Operational performance in the private vehicles division benefited from "significantly higher volumes" of sales. But that performance was held back by production difficulties at a subcontractor in Slovenia, whose factory was flooded during freak weather this summer.

An increase in production costs also weighed, according to the statement. �AFP