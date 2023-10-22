Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Revenue up at Volkswagen in third quarter

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

BERLIN, Oct 21: German car giant Volkswagen saw revenue increase by 12 percent in the third quarter, driven by increased sales, although annual profits will be buffeted by costs incurred hedging against commodity price volatility, it said Friday.
The leading European manufacturer made sales between July and September of 78.8 billion euros ($83.5 billion) compared to 70.7 billion euros in the same period last year, according to the group's preliminary results. Operating profit for the quarter also increased, to around 4.9 billion euros, on an operating margin of 6.2 percent.
Volkswagen will release its full results on October 26.
Operational performance in the private vehicles division benefited from "significantly higher volumes" of sales. But that performance was held back by production difficulties at a subcontractor in Slovenia, whose factory was flooded during freak weather this summer.
An increase in production costs also weighed, according to the statement.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft