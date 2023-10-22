Fresh Tissue holds rally on breast cancer awareness month

Fresh Tissue, the flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been doing nationwide activities on breast cancer awareness and detection for the last few years.As a part of its activities, Fresh Tissue and Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin have jointly initiated a Pink Rally recently with the aim of spreading breast cancer awareness to the people of all spheres.MGI officials and employees at the Head Office, Uttara Office and the factories wore Pink T-shirts at the workplace to and participated in the rally, says a press release.They also shared pictures and posts on their social media platforms. MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, Executive Director and Head of Export Sameera Rahman, Executive Director (Admin) Syed Towfique Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO, FMCG) Syed Alamgir, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Atiq uz Zaman Khan, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, GM (Sales) Md. Yeasin Mollah and other high officials wore pink T-shirt and participated in the Pink Rally.Breast cancer is a deadly disease. As per the data of World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 7 thousand women die every year (approximately 19 women every day) in Bangladesh. Only by raising awareness, we can reduce this alarming rate. If detected at the early stage, the survival rate from breast cancer is approximately 90%. Every year, the month of October is observed as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' globally, which is also referred as 'Pinktober'. The main theme of this observance is to generate awareness and ensure prevention from breast cancer.A special OVC will soon be posted to spread awareness regarding Breast Cancer on Fresh Tissue social media platforms.Fresh Tissue also conducted different initiatives on Breast Cancer Awareness month that including Bangladesh Police and the officials from the leading organizations observing Pink Day at their workplaces. Fresh Tissue also posted a special OVC on their social media platform. Fresh Tissue will continue its activities on breast cancer awareness in the future.