Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fresh Tissue holds rally on breast cancer awareness month

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Fresh Tissue holds rally on breast cancer awareness month

Fresh Tissue holds rally on breast cancer awareness month

Fresh Tissue, the flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), has been doing nationwide activities on breast cancer awareness and detection for the last few years.
As a part of its activities, Fresh Tissue and Fresh Anonna Sanitary Napkin have jointly initiated a Pink Rally recently with the aim of spreading breast cancer awareness to the people of all spheres.
MGI officials and employees at the Head Office, Uttara Office and the factories wore Pink T-shirts at the workplace to and participated in the rally, says a press release.  
They also shared pictures and posts on their social media platforms. MGI Director Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, Executive Director and  Head of Export Sameera Rahman, Executive Director (Admin) Syed Towfique Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO, FMCG) Syed Alamgir, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Atiq uz Zaman Khan, Senior GM (Brand) Kazi Md. Mohiuddin, GM (Sales) Md. Yeasin Mollah and other high officials wore pink T-shirt and participated in the Pink Rally.
Breast cancer is a deadly disease. As per the data of World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 7 thousand women die every year (approximately 19 women every day) in Bangladesh. Only by raising awareness, we can reduce this alarming rate. If detected at the early stage, the survival rate from breast cancer is approximately 90%. Every year, the month of October is observed as 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month' globally, which is also referred as 'Pinktober'. The main theme of this observance is to generate awareness and ensure prevention from breast cancer.
A special OVC will soon be posted to spread awareness regarding Breast Cancer on Fresh Tissue social media platforms.
Fresh Tissue also conducted different initiatives on Breast Cancer Awareness month that including Bangladesh Police and the officials from the leading organizations observing Pink Day at their workplaces. Fresh Tissue also posted a special OVC on their social media platform. Fresh Tissue will continue its activities on breast cancer awareness in the future.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft