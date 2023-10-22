IFIC holds anti-cervical and breast cancer workshop

IFIC Bank PLC has organized an employee awareness workshop on the Prevention of Cervical and Breast Cancer among its female employees.This workshop was held at IFIC Tower recently in cooperation with the National Center for Cervical and Breast Cancer Screening and Training (NCCBCST) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), says a press release.Shah Alam Sarwar, MD and CEO of IFIC Bank greeted all workshop attendees in his inaugural speech. He highlighted bank's activity for the health benefits of its employees. The workshop was supervised by Colposcopist Dr. Sadia Mahbuba Ripa and Dr. Quayuma Khanam and Assistant Surgeon Dr. Nandini Sarkar and Dr. Fahima Chowdhury from BSMMU.Women employees from all branches and uposhakhas of the bank participated in this awareness workshop through virtual platform.