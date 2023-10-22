Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Walton gets $32m export orders thru Canton Fair

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladesh's electronics giant 'Walton' has received sound responses from global buyers at the world's largest trade show 'China Canton Fair'.
The importers, traders and buyers of the electronics and electrical products came from different countries at the expo were surprised by witnessing Walton fridge, air conditioner and electrical appliances' advanced technologies, features, aesthetic designs, world-class quality and affordable rates, says a press release.
Abdur Rauf, Vice-President of Walton Global Business Section and Chief Coordinator of Walton Pavilion at Canton Fair, said that the representatives of different overseas companies from Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, North and South America has already assured Walton of placing total of US$ 32 million worth orders for importing fridge, AC and electrical appliances from Bangladesh.
To this extent, Walton made huge success as some new export markets like Brazil, Argentina and so many countries are expected to be created.
Tofail Ahmed, Chief Business Officer of Walton Refrigerator, said, "We received huge responses beyond our expectations at the 'Canton Fair'. From the beginning day of the fair, a good number of electronics product's importers and buyers were thronged Walton Pavilion. And, the traders from Brazil, Argentina, America, Germany, Spain, Italy, Africa, Sri Lanka and India showed keen interest in importing more than $30 million worth fridges from the super brand Walton.
Md. Tanvir Rahman, CBO of Walton Air Conditioner, said, Walton's huge power saving, sustainable, eco-friendly and high efficient smart split type and VRF air conditioners lured the global buyers and visitors at the fair. Specially, Walton's IoT based inverter technology's offline voice control AC were in the center of the buyers' attraction as this AC can be operated in any language of the world.
He noted that Walton secured the top position in the Bangladesh's electronics and electrical market. Catering the domestic market demands, Walton products are being exported to more than 40 countries of the world. Now, Walton's vision is to be one of the top global brands in the world by 2030. China's 'Canton Fair' will play an important role in achieving that vision.
According to Walton Global Business Unit's officials, buyers from America, Brazil, Argentina, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Algeria, Greece, Middle East, Poland, Palestine, Iraq, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, Gabon, Panama, Dominican Republic, Peru, Yemen, Lebanon, Oman, Myanmar, India and Sri Lanka visited Walton Pavilion. They were surprised by the high quality, aesthetic designs and advanced technologies of Walton fridge, AC and electrical appliances. They applauded the distinctive features of some models of Walton refrigerators, specially the world's first 9in1 convertible mode IoT based four-door model, 8in1 convertible mode side by side door model, combi model and single door model.
Mentionable, the first phase of the 134th Autumn Canton Fair was held from 15 to 19 October, 2023 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou city. Walton is the only Bangladeshi electronics' brand took part in the Canton Fair for the third time and highlighted Bangladesh's revolutionary advancement in the electrical and electronics manufacturing industry.



