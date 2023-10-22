Video
Home Business

Salextra brings iPhone 15 in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Apple's new iPhone 15 officially has been launched in Bangladesh on Thursday and now available at Salextra, the authorized reseller of the device in Bangladesh.  
The strategic partners of Salextra are GP, Robi, Banglalink, Daraz and Pickaboo. iPhone 15 along with other Apple products will be available on the e-commerce platform of Salextra Shop (https://www.salextra.com.bd/apple) and showrooms.
Customers can get various offers like EMI, discounts and gifts if they buy from the Salextra offline shop, says a press release.
Managing Director of Salextra Shakib Arafat said that the demand for the iPhone along with other Apple products consecutively increasing in Bangladesh. But our local market is almost full of unofficial Apple products. As a result, our consumers are being deprived of Apple-authorized facilities and facing various problems buying these products. So we took the initiative to give the real experience of original Apple products. Salextra is distributing iPhone, iPad, Mac Book, Apple Watch, Airpod, and other products in Bangladesh as an authorized reseller of Apple.
Customers will be able to get BTRC-approved official products of Apple which are in the market through the proper legal way, which they can buy from the Salextra platform. They can also avail the full facility of a 12-month official warranty for iPhones. In addition, customers will get An Authentic 20W USB-C Power Adapter, A Sleek DIZO Smartwatch, and Premium Fastrack Wireless Neckband Headphones as gifts.
Other facilities include receiving up to BDT 18,000 in Cashback if one uses a City Amex Credit Card, up to BDT 18,000 in Cashback if one uses an SCB Credit Card, BDT 15,000 Cashback if one uses a Prime Bank Credit Card, or Reward Points up to 25,000 if uses BRAC Bank Credit Card. In another, they can Enjoy a 0% EMI for up to 36 months excluding cashback or reward point facility from those banks. Also, customers can get up to 12 months of Cardless EMI via IPDC EZ.




