Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global stocks retreat further on Middle East fears

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

NEW YORK, Oct 21: Global stock markets slid Friday on worries that an expected ground invasion of Gaza by Israel would spark a wider conflict in the Middle East.
Wall Street stocks declined Friday, as investors looked to lower their risk going into the weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9 percent, while the S&P and Nasdaq indexes fell over one percent.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, which briefly rose this week to levels not seen since 2007 amid concerns the Fed is entering a long period of high interest rates, slipped slightly.
The Federal Reserve has been raising its benchmark lending rate to cool demand and bring down stubborn inflation, with some success. Nevertheless, rates remain stuck above its long-term target of two percent.
At the same time, markets are warily eyeing ongoing conflict in the Middle East, for signs it could spread to other countries.
"Going into the weekend there is a downward trend as short-term investors try to square positions," Jack Ablin, Cresset Capital's chief investment officer, told AFP.
"There is an unwillingness from certain investors (to) hold risk positions over the weekend," he added.
Major stock markets in Europe closed down more than one percent, while those in Asia also saw declines.
Oil prices finished slightly slower.
The US Federal Reserve warned Friday that the recent attack on Israel and the ongoing Ukraine conflict could cause harm to the world economy and boost global inflation.
Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burned to death, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign on Gaza. More than 4,100 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry.
"The attack on Israel, in conjunction with Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, has ratcheted up geopolitical tensions," the Fed said in its semi-annual report on financial stability.
"Escalation of these conflicts or a worsening in other geopolitical tensions could reduce economic activity and boost inflation worldwide," it added.
Elsewhere in Washington, fresh figures published Friday showed the US budget deficit for the past year widened to $1.7 trillion, in a development that could add pressure on President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in 2024.
The deficit expanded by $320 billion for the fiscal year ending September 30, following a drop in tax revenues and lower deposits of earnings by the Fed on the back of higher interest rates.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft