ICML holds 23rd annual general meeting

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of ICB Capital Management Limited (ICML), a subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) was convened at Padma Hall (level-02), Pan Pacific Sonargaon, 107, Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.Chaired by Md. Abul Hossain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICML, the meeting was attended by board members, including Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury, Md Zahid Hossain, Md Fauzia Haque, FCA, Md. Amjad Hossain, and Razi Uddin Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Majeda Khatun, and shareholder Md. Sharikul Anam. Professor Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan were present as guest of honor in the meeting.Besides, General Managers of ICB, CEOs of IAMCL and ISTCL were present in the meeting.During the meeting, shareholders of ICML were presented detailed overview of the Annual Report and Audited Accounts forfinancial year 2022-2023. The proposed dividend, consisting of 1.0pc interim and 1.5pc final dividends, totaling 2.5pc was approved by shareholders in the AGM. Md. Abul Hossain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICML, expressed appreciation to all stakeholders, including ICB, the Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Bank, BSEC, Stock Exchanges, and CDBL, for their unwavering support and cooperation in the financial year to ICML.