'Fair global trade impossible without changing West's status quo'

MOSCOW, Oct 20: The West is seeking after establishing control over the global economy but the majority of countries understand that qualitative development is impossible in such conditions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum.

Fierce competition is underway in the world for the technology leadership and "for control over the global economy, in the first instance from the side of Western financial institutions," the Prime Minister noted.

"The overwhelming majority of countries, and Russia is among them, understand that a more fair multi-polar international economy and the indeed inclusive development are impossible without changing the status quo, without creation of new alliances, including with participation of countries of the 'Global South'," Mishustin said. �TASS

