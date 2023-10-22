NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to farmers of Rajbari, Faridpur

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among 1450 marginal farmers of Rajbari and Faridpur Sadar as part of its corporate social responsibility to increase agricultural production, says a press release.Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Baliakandi, Rajbari Rafiqul Islam attended the ceremony as special guest while Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony.They distributed seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Baliakandi Upazila, Rajbari on Saturday.Upazila Agriculrure officer of Baliakandi Md Rafiqul Islam, President of Rajdharpur Secondary School M A Hannan, Chairman of Islampur Union Parishad Ahmad Ali and Head Master of Rajdharpur Secondary School Muhammad Wahiduzzaman were present, among others on the occasion as special guest.In the Faridpur Sadar CSR program Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur Md. Kamrul Ahsan Talukder PAA present as Chief Guest. Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony while Mayor of Faridpur Municipal Amitabh Bose, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Department Md. Rafiqul Islam, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Anwar Hossain, among others were present as special guest and distributed seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers.Besides, SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam, SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam and Manager of Faridpur Branch Probir Kumar Saha along with other Officers of Faridpur Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.Deputy Commissioner of Faridpur Md. Kamrul Ahsan Talukder PAA and Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Baliakandi, Rajbari Rafiqul Islam considered distribution of agriculture material as a great initiative of NCC Bank and said marginal farmers of Rajbari and Faridpur districts will benefit through these activities.Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin said that NCC bank is working for promoting food security of our country as announced by Prime Minister. In this continuation NCC Bank is supporting marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of social responsibility. He hoped that, NCC Bank will play a vital role for providing agricultural machinery along with advance equipment to farmers at free of cost and support preservation of produced agricultural products.