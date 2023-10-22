Singer announces its un-audited results for Q3'23

Singer Bangladesh Limited announced its un-audited results for the 3rd quarter ended on 30 September 2023.The company, in a press release, said, its turnover decreased by Tk1.8 billion, representing a decrease of 35% compared to the previous year's same quarter, which was Tk5.2 billion.This significant decline was mainly caused by the shifting of the important festival of Eid-ul-Adha from Q3 to Q2. YTD September 2023, the turnover was recorded at Tk14.3 billion as opposed to Tk14.4 billion in YTD Sep 2022, maintaining almost at the same level of last year.Its gross profit decreased from Tk1.0 billion to Tk991 million in the current quarter, reflecting a decline of 5.1% over the same quarter in the previous year, mainly due to no growth in turnover. However, in terms of profitability, both quarterly and YTD gross margins increased compared to last year by 9.3% and 6.2% respectively.Financial expenses are lower than the same quarter of the last year. YTD September 2023, it reached Tk437.8 million from Tk430.9 million in 2022, an increase of 1.6%. This increase was managed at a minimum level despite an increase of average interest rate by approx. 2% from the previous year.Profit after tax margin has increased for the quarter at 4.2 % level whereas YTD has increased by 3.7 %. This growth is also reflected in the EPS from (Tk. 0.85) to Tk. 0.88.The Effective tax rate is lower than last year due to lower contribution from sales of CBU against which the advance income tax was paid at the port as the minimum tax liability.Net operating cash flow per share stands at Tk8.2 which was (Tk. 7.2) in the previous year, reflected a considerable improvement compared to the previous year.The important festival of Eid-ul-Adha shifted from Q3 to Q2, which was the main reason for the decrease in turnover. Throughout the period, the company faced other obstacles, including the devaluation of Taka against the US dollar, opening LCs, rising finance costs, etc. Despite these challenges, the company remained committed to staying competitive in the market, considering both consumers' and competitors' price sensitivity.