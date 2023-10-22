Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer announces its un-audited results for Q3'23

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Singer Bangladesh Limited announced its un-audited results for the 3rd quarter ended on 30 September 2023.
The company, in a press release, said, its turnover decreased by Tk1.8 billion, representing a decrease of 35% compared to the previous year's same quarter, which was Tk5.2 billion.
This significant decline was mainly caused by the shifting of the important festival of Eid-ul-Adha from Q3 to Q2. YTD September 2023, the turnover was recorded at Tk14.3 billion as opposed to Tk14.4 billion in YTD Sep 2022, maintaining almost at the same level of last year.
Its gross profit decreased from Tk1.0 billion to Tk991 million in the current quarter, reflecting a decline of 5.1% over the same quarter in the previous year, mainly due to no growth in turnover. However, in terms of profitability, both quarterly and YTD gross margins increased compared to last year by 9.3% and 6.2% respectively.
Financial expenses are lower than the same quarter of the last year. YTD September 2023, it reached Tk437.8 million from Tk430.9 million in 2022, an increase of 1.6%. This increase was managed at a minimum level despite an increase of average interest rate by approx. 2% from the previous year.
Profit after tax margin has increased for the quarter at 4.2 % level whereas YTD has increased by 3.7 %. This growth is also reflected in the EPS from (Tk. 0.85) to Tk. 0.88.
The Effective tax rate is lower than last year due to lower contribution from sales of CBU against which the advance income tax was paid at the port as the minimum tax liability.
Net operating cash flow per share stands at Tk8.2 which was (Tk. 7.2) in the previous year, reflected a considerable improvement compared to the previous year.
The important festival of Eid-ul-Adha shifted from Q3 to Q2, which was the main reason for the decrease in turnover. Throughout the period, the company faced other obstacles, including the devaluation of Taka against the US dollar, opening LCs, rising finance costs, etc. Despite these challenges, the company remained committed to staying competitive in the market, considering both consumers' and competitors' price sensitivity.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Deshbandhu Group starts selling goods in subsidized price
Govt aims to collect 11.2pc of GDP in taxes by 2025-26 fiscal
Meta, Google quit tech summit over organizer's Israel remarks
Renewable energy can create 9,300 jobs by 2030: CPD
PM to open FICCI's 60 years of thriving on November 8
Geopolitical tensions could hit global economy: US Fed
LankaBangla credit cardholders to get a 10pc cut on Air Astra fares
Rich and developing nations clash over climate fund


Latest News
Unidentified man's body recovered in M'singh
Judge gets death threats for sentencing Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
Teenager stabbed dead over trivial matter
18 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Iran for talks Monday
Ravindra, Mitchell propel New Zealand to eye on big score
How Bangladesh may qualify for semifinal
Thirty-one mosques destroyed in Gaza by Israeli attacks
Two cousins drown in Natore pond
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Most Read News
Dhaka will turn into human-sea on October 28: Quader
22 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war, says CPJ
Bangladesh observing one-day state mourning
Indian President Droupadi wishes good health for Shahabuddin
‘Strengthening Intergenerational and Inclusive Women’s Movement in Bangladesh’
BNP seeks permission from DMP for Oct 28 grand rally in Dhaka
Hamas attacked Israel to derail its warming ties with Saudis: Biden
Bangladesh's dependence on India, China could rise if US imposes sanctions: ICG
'Sliver of hope' as Hamas releases American hostages, but Gaza aid stalled
Momen urges foreigners to watch Bangabandhu’s biopic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft