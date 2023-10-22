Video
Sunday, 22 October, 2023
Business

Japanese firm keen to set up halal beef processing plant in BD

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A Japanese company has expressed its keen interest to set up halal beef processing plant in Bangladesh. The plant is aimed at popularizing Kobe beef, a prized Japanese delicacy and one of the most widely-known regional specialty foods in Japan, in the beef consuming south Asian country .
Kobe beef is one of several breeds of Wagyu, or Japanese cattle, which are bred throughout the country and often associated with the area where they are raised.
Shinichi Miyawaki, corporate officer and general manager of the Business Group at S Foods Inc, said they plan to bring beef from Japan and process it in Bangladesh.
Shinichi Miyawaki expressed his willingness during a meeting with Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) conference hall on Thursday afternoon.
The meeting was attended by business representatives from 32 Japanese companies.
Salman F Rahman told the Japanese business delegation that they would have to do it the "halal way". In response to this, Shinichi Miyawaki said, "We will make it in a halal way."
In response to a question from journalists, Salman said there will be a demand for Kobe beef for the country's five-star hotels, foreigners who are in Bangladesh, and tourists who are there.
Shorif Newaj, managing director of the Bangladesh Development Association, which coordinated the Japanese delegation, said, "Kobe Beef is the number one brand in the world. Kobe beef is brought by S Foods, one of Japan's largest companies."
"It is tasty meat. They export to Dubai through halal means. They want to process it in Bangladesh in a halal way. The people of Bangladesh can eat it," he added.
Hayashi Nobuya, an official of Foot Stool Limited and a member of the Japanese delegation, expressed the delegation's interest in investing in various projects, including the Manikganj Economic Zone, River Tourism, Laxmipur Economic Zone, Brahmanbaria Economic Zone, Blue Economy, and Bhola Gas Field. They seek the government's cooperation in these endeavours.
"Come up with project proposals. We will help you in every way. Japan and Bangladesh have good relations," Salman F Rahman told the delegation.
In response to the journalist's question, he said, "What I see is that the investment flow is coming in well. We are facing some challenges in the economy. But our economy is very strong. That is what the IMF said a few days ago."
The adviser said usually everything gets slow a little before general elections, and investors go slow during elections.
"Let the new government come; we have to see who is coming in the new government. I think fresh foreign direct investment will be a bit slow in the next 2-3 months. The FDI that has already come in - those who have invested - will work as per the rules. Business does not stop. I'm not worried about that," he added.




