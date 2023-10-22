GIB launches Gofast app and internet banking

Global Islami Bank (GIB) launched a new app 'Gofast mobile application and Internet Banking' for its customers in a program at bank's corporate head office at Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the mobile app and internet banking where Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim and Divisional Heads at the Head Office were present.From now on, GIB customers can enjoy all types of banking services easily, transparently and securely staying at home through the services. GIB has upgraded its previously implemented 'Internet Banking System' incorporating the latest internet banking facility in the system. Check account balance, account statement, fund transfer, utility bill payment and bill payment through credit card, mobile recharge can be easily done using this services. Customer can also open an account sitting at home or in foreign country through this Gofast mobile app.