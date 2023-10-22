Leather industry urges govt to ensure LWG certification

The stakeholders in Bangladesh's leather industry are pressing the Government to take immediate action towards securing Leather Working Group (LWG) certification for local factories, a crucial step in enabling the export of leather goods to global brands.The LWG certification is a mandatory prerequisite for selling leather and leather goods at competitive prices to major international brands. Presently, only two leather factories in Bangladesh hold LWG certification, reports Apparel Resources.Sonjoy Saha, the project director of Bangladesh Show City Ltd., noted, "In our country, only two companies have obtained LWG certification, resulting in limited access to finished leathers. Consequently, we are compelled to procure leather from foreign companies that possess the LWG certification for our company, Five-R Footwear, to manufacture exportable goods."He further emphasised that the Savar Leather Industrial City falls short of using the necessary chemicals, rendering it ineligible for LWG certification due to environmentally unfriendly practices, including improper disposal of solid waste and the usage of non-compliant chemicals.Md Imran Hossain, deputy manager and head of Marketing and Sales at SDS, responsible for assessing the quality of leather goods, explained, "Foreign buyers have specific criteria for their product manufacturing, including the requirement for leather sourced from LWG-certified factories."Ziaur Rahman, Managing Director of Bay Group, expressed a strong desire for the swift attainment of LWG certification for the leather industry and called for collective efforts to achieve the ambitious goal of US $ 10 billion in leather exports by 2030, considering that Bangladesh's current annual leather product exports stand at US $ 1.7 billion.Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director of Apex Footwear Ltd., and President of the Leather-goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of ensuring that Savar Leather adheres to Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) standards to enable the utilisation of domestic leather in the production of exportable goods.