Sunday, 22 October, 2023, 5:55 PM
Home Business

Shimanto Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance

Published : Sunday, 22 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Shimanto Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance

Shimanto Bank inks deal with Green Delta Insurance

Shimanto Bank signed a MoU with Green Delta Insurance at the Bank's head office recently, says a press release. Under this MoU, livestock Loan beneficiaries (under agricultural loan) of Shimanto Bank will enjoy livestock insurance coverage facilities. The scheme will help cattle farmers by reducing the risk of losses due to accidents, disease or death of cattle during parturition or any partial disability.

MRafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Farzanah Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.




