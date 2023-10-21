Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India

New Delhi, Oct 20: Canada has facilitated the departure of its 41 diplomats and 42 accompanying dependents from India after New Delhi "threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity", Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.With India maintaining that it seeks parity in diplomatic presence, Canada said that only 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents would be stationed in India from now onwards.Addressing media persons in Ottawa on Thursday, the Canadian Foreign Minister said: "I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20."Joly, who spoke alongside Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, said, "The safety of Canadians and of our diplomats is always my top concern. Given the implications of India's actions on the safety of our diplomats, we have facilitated their safe departure from India. This means that our diplomats and their families have now left."She accused India of unilaterally revoking diplomatic privileges and immunities by going against international law. "It is a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. And threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory.""India's decision to declare persona non grata is unreasonable. But we will not retaliate," Joly said while responding to a media query on whether Canada will retaliate by requiring India to reduce its diplomatic headcount in Canada.Joly also announced that India's move to declare persona non grata to 41 diplomats will impact the level of service delivery Canada will be able to provide in that country. "We are going to pause all in-person services at our consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bangalore," the Canadian Foreign Minister said.Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that visa processing in India will be "inevitably impacted" after Ottawa evacuated 41 of its diplomats following a diplomatic spat with New Delhi over the killing of pro-Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.Miller who addressed the media alongside Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Ottawa, Miller said the move will result in slower visa processing of Indians looking to come to Canada."Processing times will inevitably be impacted by this unacceptable and unilateral decision by the Government of India, but we will strive to minimize the impact on people looking to come to Canada," he said.India's External Affairs Ministry had given an ultimatum to Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff by October 20. "We had no choice but to comply.''The fresh development came amid strained ties between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in mid-September accused Indian government agents of being behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.Shortly after Trudeau's remarks, the Canadian government announced the dismissal of a senior Indian diplomat in Canada, for his alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar in the Canadian Province of British Columbia in June.In response, India's External Affairs Ministry rejected the Canadian claims, expelling Olivier Sylvestere, a senior Canadian diplomat based in New Delhi.Both countries subsequently issued travel advisories urging their citizens to "exercise utmost caution" while travelling to some regions in the other country. Furthermore, India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services.Amid reports that Canada has recalled a significant number of its diplomats from India, the External Affairs ministry on Friday said, "We have seen the statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India. The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa."It also dismissed allegations that attempts to maintain parity are in violation of international norms.The MEA statement further said, "We have been engaged with the Canadian side on this over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities of its implementation. Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."According to Article 11.1, "In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission.""We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the statement said further.Following Miller's remarks, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement saying that its staff in India is being reduced from 27 to just five.Miller, however, reassured that the lower number of staff will have short term repercussions, and that Canada will continue to accept and process all temporary and permanent resident applications.According to CIC News, IRCC is trying to mitigate the impact by adjusting the work load for Visa Application Centres (VACs) that already process the majority of the applications from India, but some work will have to be done by email.The Canadian immigration body said in a statement that a large majority of applications from India are already processed outside the country, with 89 per cent of India's applications processed through the global network."The five Canada-based IRCC staff who remain in India will focus on work that requires an in-country presence such as urgent processing, visa printing, risk assessment and overseeing key partners," the IRCC said in a statement released on Thursday.According to IRCC, clients from India can expect to see some delays over the next few months in overall processing times, responses to their enquiries, and getting their visas or passports returned."Canada has a strong connection with Indian citizens, and will continue to welcome them, whether they wish to come here to visit, work, study, be reunited with loved ones, or live permanently in the country," the IRCC said.Acknowledging that newcomers from India play a vital role in Canada, Miller said the country's Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs) will continue to welcome students and new applications will be processed, albeit slowly.More than 1,18,000 Indians became Canadian permanent residents in 2022, which was 27 per cent of the over 437,000 new permanent residents welcomed by Canada, the CIC News reported.It is worth noting that Canada opened its door to more than 2,26,000 Indian international students last year and nearly 60,000 Indians became Canadian citizens in 2022.