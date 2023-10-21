Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Kremlin says Biden's address on Putin 'unacceptable'

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MOSCOW, Oct 20:  The Kremlin denounced Friday an address by US President Joe Biden in which he compared Russia to Hamas and called Vladimir Putin a "tyrant".

"We do not accept such a tone in relation to the Russian Federation, in relation to our president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Biden, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday, said the United States had to stand behind Israel and Ukraine in the face of Russia and Hamas, who were trying to "completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

He added: "We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen."

In a call with reporters Friday, Peskov said such "rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states, and it can hardly be acceptable to us."

US efforts to "contain" Russia would prove ineffective, he added.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India
Kremlin says Biden's address on Putin 'unacceptable'
Biden urges US to lead world against Hamas, Putin threats
Low pressure in Bay may bring thundershowers
Saudi leader tells British PM attacks on Gaza 'heinous'
First pill for dengue shows promise in human challenge trial
Israel pummels Gaza district, evacuates town as invasion looms
Divine blessings sought for Palestinians


Latest News
Body of man found hanging in city's Banasree
Markets fall again and oil rises on Middle East, Fed fears
Young housewife beaten to death in Bogura
Australia clinch 62-run victory over Pakistan
Hasan says everyone should watch ‘Mujib: The making of a nation’
US allows visa-free travel for Israelis
TIB concerned over removal of NRCC chairman Manjur
Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137
Youth hacked to death at home in Narsingdi
PM to open Bar Council building on Saturday
Most Read News
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Fourth batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137
Israel-Palestine Conflict: The human toll and paths towards peace
Durga Puja begins today
Youth hacked to death at home in Narsingdi
Australia vs Pakistan match prediction – Who will win?
US allows visa-free travel for Israelis
PM to open Bar Council building on Saturday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft