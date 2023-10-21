Low pressure in Bay may bring thundershowers

A low pressure system has formed over Southwest Bay and adjoining Southeast Bay, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said.The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal may intensify, and rain or thundershowers are likely during this period, according to the weather forecast for the next 72 hours from 9am on Friday.Meteorologist Omor Farooq told bdnews24.com on Friday that it will take two more days for this low-pressure system to potentially develop into a depression.Then it will become clearer whether it will evolve into a cyclone and what its trajectory will be, he said.He explained, "If it moves towards Bangladesh, we can expect significant rainfall.However, if it tracks in a different direction, there may still be some rain."Over the last 24 hours, there has been no rainfall across the country. However, the highest temperature was recorded at Chattogram's Sitakunda at 35 degrees Celsius and the lowest at Rangpur's Tetulia at 19.4 degrees Celsius.�bdnews24.com