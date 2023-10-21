Video
Divine blessings sought for Palestinians

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


Bangladesh on Friday held special prayers for the victims of the Israeli attacks in Gaza and other Palestinian territories.

The main prayer was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque conducted by Khatib Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin in participation with the hundreds of devotees at the South and North gates of the mosque.
At this time, many of the devotees were seen in tears while seeking Allah's help for the tortured Palestinians. They sought eternal peace for the souls of the dead and early recovery for those wounded during Israeli raids.

In Sylhet, the special prayer for Palestinians was offered in mosques including Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) Shrine Mosque as per the government directives issued on Thursday.

In Barishal, a protest rally under the banner of Khilafat-e-Majlish was brought out following the special prayer after the Jumma namaz in the city. Special prayers were also offered in other parts of the country.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that a special mujajat would be offered after the Jumma prayers for the Palestinians in all mosques across the country on Friday. Prayers for the Palestinians were also held in temples, churches and pagodas.




Divine blessings sought for Palestinians


