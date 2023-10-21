EC prepares for JS polls while all-party participation remains uncertain

The Election Commission (EC) has almost completed preparations to hold a free, fair and credible national election amid uncertainty of all party participation.The preparation is being taken assuming that BNP and its allies will not participate in the polls. All activities including purchase and printing of election materials, preparation of the lists of election officials, their training and other polls related activities are going on in full swing.The EC's central and field administration officials are now spending busy time in preparations of holding the 12th parliamentary election.However, if all the parties do not join, how much it will be 'possible' to keep the election free from conflicts - there is also such an apprehension among the EC officials.Although this constitutional institution claims, it will exercise all constitutional powers bestowed on it to hold a free, fair and impartial election. It also sought the cooperation of the government and political parties for fair polls.In the meantime, the European Union has announced to send a small delegation as election observers citing its financial constraints while the United State pre-assessment delegation has given five recommendations to hold a free and fair election.Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said, "All the activities of the 12th parliamentary election are in the final stage." The schedule will be announced in November. There will be 40 to 45 days remaining for voting after the announcement of the schedule.Alamgir said, "Elections should be held within 90 days before the expiry of the term of the current Parliament. Accordingly, we are completing all the activities by that time. Now only announcement of the schedule is left."According to the constitution, elections are mandatory between November 1 and January 29. However, the Election Commission wants to hold the polls in early January.The Election Commissioner also expressed satisfaction with the 'voting environment' amid the anti-government alliance's declaration of a movement on the demand for a caretaker government 'not to vote and not to allow the election to be held'.He said, "We see that everything is fine." The Election Commissioner also thinks that all the registered 44 parties are in favour of the election.Regarding BNP's election-time caretaker government's demand, he said, "That is a political decision. We have no scope to go beyond the constitution.� We want everyone to come to the polls. We have been having fair elections. We will have a fair election in the future as well."Former Election Commissioner Mohammad Shahnewaz told the Daily Observer that the preparation of the EC depends on its activities. It is doing its work. No irregularities have been sighted by anyone yet. It will be good for all registered parties to join the election. If a party does not come to the polls, it will not affect the preparations for the polls.When asked whether the election will be fair if BNP does not come to the polls, he said there should be no obstacle to a fair election if no party comes. If one or more parties do not come, there should be no difficulty in holding the election. Because there is a law for the election. It is a constitutional obligation. However, if a big party and some small parties do not come to the election, then it will not be an acceptable election. Those who will hold elections will not like it either. But there is no bar as per law. If one or more parties do not enter the election, the election is fair.He said that BNP participation in the election is not an EC issue. The Election Commission may prepare the field. But to participate or not is its political decision.Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said, "If our demands are met, we will participate in the election. The current EC consists of party people. A fair and impartial election is not possible under them. If our demands are met, surely there will be changes in the EC."He said the EC could not conduct any fair polls in recent times. The Secretary of the Election Commission said all the parties will come to the election. The Awami League has not said this yet. But it says. So how will they maintain neutrality? No fair election is possible under this Election Commission. They get special benefits from the government. There cannot be fair elections under them.Bangladesh Islamic Front Chairman Maulana MA Matin told this correspondent there is fear among people at this moment. If this is the case, people will not go to vote. The fear of voters should be removed. Voters cannot be forced to vote if they wish.He said that the present Awami League government and the opposition party BNP should engage in a dialogue for the sake of the country. A compromise must be reached between the two parties. Not only Awami League and BNP, but all the listed party leaders should sit for a dialogue to create a fair election environment. It is necessary to refrain from delivering hate speech against each other. We will decide whether to participate in the polls or not after reviewing the political environment of the country and whether people will have the right to vote. Because, at this moment there is no environment for fair voting.Sources said, a United State pre-observation team visited Bangladesh in October. This delegation verified the environment.Based on their review, the United States will decide whether to send election observers. On the other hand, in order to make the upcoming parliamentary elections of Bangladesh free and fair, four months after the announcement of the visa policy, the United States announced to start imposing restrictions in line with that policy recently. Ahead of the national elections, there are many discussions going on about the message of the action of the United States.According to EC sources, EC's preparations are now in its final stage with a view to announcing the polls by the end of December this year or the first week of January next year and the schedule in early November. The EC is now working on finalizing the updated voter list. A draft list of polling stations has been prepared across the country. The EC is also busy finalizing this list.The sources said the EC announced its action plan in September last year ahead of the 12th National Elections.Accordingly, the work of reforming the electoral law, Representation of the People Order (RPO) and election rules has been completed. The demarcation work of 300 parliamentary constituencies has also been completed. Now the work of preparing an updated voter list is going on. The list of registered voters till March 2 has been finalised. A supplementary list is then prepared by adding those who have registered. The final voter list will be published as soon as the election schedule is announced. The work of setting up polling stations is also in the final stage. A total of 42,380 polling stations have been drafted across the country. As per the law, the final list of polling stations will be gazetted after the declaration of schedule.EC has registered two new parties ahead of the elections. Sixty six (66) domestic organizations have been registered as observers. Some more companies will be registered. Applications are still being accepted for this.EC officials said several types of equipment are required for election work. These include ballot paper, stamp pad, nomination form, official seal (round seal), marking seal (ballot seal), brush seal (brass seal for sealing), indelible ink pen, two types of small and large bags, transparent Ballot box and box lock etc. Also, some other materials are required including multiple colour pens and envelopes.According to EC sources, the work of purchasing the necessary equipment for the election is also at the final stage. All purchases will be completed within this month. Tenders and work orders for almost all of these items have already been completed. Several materials have already reached the Election Commission Secretariat and field level. The purchase of the indelible ink pen was somewhat complicated but the deal was finalized last week.According to sources, 80,000 ballot boxes are being purchased for the election. Ballot boxes and lids used to be imported from abroad. But this time EC is buying them from domestic companies.On the other hand, 1.61 lakh reams, 32.20 lakh, sheets of paper are being bought under the management of the government printing company. Ballot paper, different types of envelopes and pads will be made with these papers.The process of printing the ballot papers will start only after the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is over.According to the sources of the Election Commission, many training programmes for the election trainers have already been completed in view of the national election. These trainers will train the Election Officers (Presiding Officer, Polling Officer) after announcing the schedule. Apart from this, training is going on for upazila executive officers and district-upazila election officials assigned to perform the duties of assistant returning officer in the election. On October 14, a training of Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police was held.The EC arranged a workshop on 'Free Voting: Role of Candidates and Polling Agents'. Former Election Commissioners, journalists, Election Commission officials and university teachers participated.Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may make the Cabinet a little smaller at the beginning of that month after the counting of election time starts from November 1. Although there is no mention of electoral government in the constitution, still the head of government can form a small Cabinet on the model of electoral government.The first meeting of the current eleventh Parliament was held on January 30 in 2019. According to that calculation, the term of the current Parliament will end on January 29 next year. As per the existing constitution, there is an obligation to hold general election within the preceding 90 days from January 29 in 2024, retaining Parliament. Therefore, the countdown to 90 days will start from November 1 this year. There are only 42 days before those 90 days. According to the election period in the constitution, the countdown to election time will start after these 42 days.