Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:24 AM
PM to inaugurate 15-story Bar Council building today

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the spectacular 15-storey Bangladesh Bar Council building with modern facilities at a cost of Tk 138 crore on Saturday.

The newly constructed bar council building adjacent to the Supreme Court was built at a cost of Tk 138 crore, which is surrounded by a touch of natural scenery. The 15-floor modern building has adequate office space, meeting room, two conference rooms, record room, store room, waiting area, cafeteria, day-care centre, exhibition space, registration room, bank, accounts section, IT section, among other facilities.

Built under the supervision of Law and Justice Division and designed by Department of Architecture, the building has five tribunal rooms, multipurpose hall and separate prayers room, an official release said.

There are training rooms for learned lawyers. More than hundred lawyers will be able to live in the building, with TV lounge, kitchen and dining hall.
 
The building has 4 lifts, fire fighting system, CC cameras, air conditioning and separate toilets for male-female-disabled. Landscaping through arboriculture has been done in the project. Separate electric lines are connected through substations and generators for uninterrupted power supply.
 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also scheduled to join as chief guest at lawyers' grand rally on Historic Suhrawardi Udyan on Saturday. Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq will preside over the rally. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest. The central leaders of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad along with lawyers who follow the ideals of Bangabandhu from all over the country will participate in this grand gathering.




