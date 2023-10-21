We strive for maritime excellence

Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, OSP, NPP, rcds, afwc, psc, PhD, was interviewed by The Daily Observer(DO) Staff Correspondent Walid Khan.As you all know after the settlement of the maritime boundary delimitation dispute with Myanmar in 2012 and India in 2014 Bangladesh controls a vast oceanic territory of 1,18,813 square kilometers.Here we have many resources including various minerals and fisheries. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took the initiative to make the country prosperous by utilizing these resources. Under her prudent leadership by an act of the parliament in 2013 we started our academic activities in 2016 with a motto, "We Strive for Maritime Excellence".We have done very little with our ocean, but there are many areas to work on. We have a lot to do with the laws of the sea, creating undersea maps, demarcating economic zones, creating new business areas and ensuring safety at the sea.We have selected our academic subjects keeping these in mind. The curriculum has been developed with the collaboration of our local and foreign experts.We have undergraduate courses on BSc in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering, BSc in Oceanography, BBA in Port Management and Logistics, BSc in Marine Fisheries, and LLB in Maritime Law.We offer degrees in LLM in Maritime Law, Master's in Port and Shipping Management, MBA in Maritime Business, Master's in Maritime Science, Master's in Maritime Development and Strategic Studies, Master's in Maritime Tourism and Hospitality Management, Master's in Marine Biotechnology, MSc in Coastal and River Engineering, MSc in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering and MSc in Oceanography. Aside from that, we provide a few short courses to maritime professionals.The future of Bangladesh's economy is dependent on marine resources and Bangladesh can become a developed nation through proper utilization of marine resources.The activities centered on the sea, such as expanding international trade, utilizing marine mineral resources for long-term energy security, managing marine fish resources properly and protecting the marine environment and biodiversity, will shape Bangladesh's future development and economic growth.Today, 90% of the country's trade is transported through the sea. Bangladesh earns a substantial amount of foreign currency by exporting marine fish.It is now more important than ever to rely on ocean resources and manage them through the idea of Blue Economy.In one word, if we can properly utilize our blue economy we can increase our GDP by five to seven percent annually.There is a conspicuous shortage of educated and skilled manpower in the maritime sector in the country. Through excellent education and substantial research efforts, this university has become the country's leader in producing an educated and talented workforce. Considering that, BSMRMU is collaborating closely with the country's premier marine institutes like Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, Ports, Shipping Lines, etc.We have a very qualified group of faculty members providing quality education and lab instructions to the students. In addition, we have a panel of professors who have already received global recognition for their contributions to the maritime sector.Students are working closely with them on various research projects. We are confident to create a strong pool of manpower to serve the maritime sector both at national and global scales.More than 240 of our students have finished their studies here and have gone on to work in various local and international maritime institutions.They serve intensely at different shipping lines, ports, legal agencies, research institutes, offshore firms, and so on.Moreover, numerous companies expressed their interest in hiring students passing out from this university. The door to career options for BSMRMU students is wide open and waiting to be explored. They are well prepared to serve their highest in the domestic and global arena and carry our country's flag.Our institution has world-class laboratories to provide students with practical knowledge. We have well-equipped and well-maintained labs for Marine Biotechnology, Marine Fisheries, Naval Architecture, Physics and Chemistry.Because we are operating on a temporary campus, there are now three halls for students. Two of them are for male students, while the other is for female students.It may be mentioned, that we maintain zero tolerance against rag, sexual abuse, and drugs both on the campus and in halls. In addition, we have a full medical facility to provide emergency medical services to students.We also provide gym facilities to students. Moreover, we have our transport system to ensure easy mobility of students from any part of Dhaka city to the campus.BSMRMU permanent campus will be established at 106.6 acres of land at Hamidchar in Chattogram. It's situated by the bank of the Karnaphuli River. There will be world-class academic buildings, Labs, Sports Complex, Library, Residential halls, etc.We are aiming to shift to the permanent campus as soon as we finish the construction work there. We want to provide our students with a state-of-the-art campus with upgraded facilities.We have different clubs for practicing co-curricular activities for the students. We have a diversified cultural club consisting of creative and culturally active students.We also have a photography club, hiking club, debate club, science club, sports club, current affairs club, etc.We want our students to develop themselves as complete human beings through knowledge and by practicing different co-curricular activities and representing BSMRMU across Bangladesh and worldwide.BSMRMU is committed to providing quality education based on state-of-the-art technological support responsive to emerging challenges at home and abroad.BSMRMU is dedicated to nurturing and developing world-class professionals, who would serve mankind with a strong sense of ethical values and competence and are ready to face the competitive world of maritime business, service, and employment.As I speak, we are stepping into the 11th year of this university. As the Vice-Chancellor of BSMRMU, I want to see my students represent the country at the world level while simultaneously serving the country to the best of their abilities.There is a lot to discover in the maritime sector. With a vision to contribute as a key partner in implementing the Delta Plan-2100 and the Blue Economy Policy of Bangladesh, I want this institute to be a global role model in maritime education.It is just a beginning. We have a lot more to contribute to the nation-building process and establish a "Sonar Bangla" that our Father of the Nation envisioned for future generations. We want to move forward with excellence as stated in our motto, "We Strive for Maritime Excellence".