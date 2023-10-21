A few days remain to oust AL govt, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that only a few days remain to oust the Awami League government.Speaking at a seminar at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, he stated, "In the upcoming days, we will move forward with unwavering resolve and urged party activists to be out on the streets with courage. Over the past 15 years, thousands of our leaders and workers have lost their lives, hundreds have disappeared, and false cases have been filed against half a million of our members. According to the government, 77 people were arrested following Wednesday's rally."He urged their party members not to be deterred by threats and attacks from the ruling party, emphasizing that they have endured such repression for a decade and a half.During a seminar organized by "Sonali Dal," a group of BNP-supported teachers from Bangladesh Agricultural University, which was titled "Inflation in Agricultural Materials and Food Products: Government Mismanagement and the Plight of Farmers and the Public," Fakhrul expressed criticism of the Prime Minister for labeling BNP as a terrorist party and claimed that Awami League is the true source of terrorism. He called for a collective effort, stating, "Everyone should take to the streets, let's demonstrate our resolve in the next few days, not just for a month." He further encouraged party members to take to the streets with determination immediately after the Durga Puja festival to bring about a change in goverment.Fakhrul stressed the importance of this movement, stating, "We must overcome this situation, as the nation's existence, the country's independence, and its future are at stake if the current regime is not removed."He expressed hope in the success of the movement, citing a united front of people from various walks of life and political backgrounds who believe that no fair election can be held under the current government.In conclusion, Fakhrul made a final plea to the government, urging them to step down peacefully and transfer power to a neutral and non-partisan administration. He accused the government of causing immense hardships to the people due to soaring prices of daily necessities, attributing it to a lack of accountability.Fakhrul also criticized the government's spending on new vehicles for district commissioners and upazila nirbahi officers while ordinary citizens struggle to afford essential food items and vegetables. He claimed that the government has deprived the people of their rights to vote and access justice by establishing a reign of terror, countering the Prime Minister's assertion that BNP is a terrorist party with the claim that the government has transformed the country into a state of terrorism in pursuit of power.