Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:24 AM
4th batch of N-fuel reaches Rooppur

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 20: The fourth batch of nuclear fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site at 9:33am Friday amidst special security measure.

A total of seven fuel consignments of uranium will be delivered to Rooppur within the next few weeks, according to senior officials of the power plant.

The fourth batch of the radioactive fuel was unloaded at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday and was later carried to the project site under special security arrangements of the Bangladesh Army, said Ruhul Kuddus, Site Officer-in-Charge of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. He said power plant officials received the fuel consignment.




