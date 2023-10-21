‘None spreading rumours over Puja will be spared’

Minister for Home Affairs Md Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal warned on Friday that no one spreading rumours over the Durga Puja in cyberspace would be spared.He said this while responding to questions from journalists after exchanging greetings of the Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of Hindu community, at Dhakeshwari Temple in Old Dhaka on Friday.The Minister said a cyber unit, which was initiated by the police, is now active. He said they are identifying the people who spread rumours within a short time, though not instantly."No one will get spared. Our security forces are vigilant on all sides," the Home Minister said.