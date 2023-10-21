Agargaon-Motijheel route opens on Nov 4

The Bangladesh government has once again postponed the opening of the Dhaka Metro Rail MRT-6 line's Agargaon to Motijheel section. The new opening date is set for November 4, according to, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri.Nuri stated on Friday that the previous decision to open the route on October 29 was delayed due to the prime minister's busy schedule. "There are no other reasons [for the postponement]. The Prime Minister will open the Agargaon-to-Motijheel section on November 4," he said.The inauguration dates have been postponed multiple times to accommodate the prime minister's availability. On August 20, Transport Minister Obaidul Quader announced the section would open on October 20, but this was later pushed to October 29 before the latest November 4 date.The Dhaka Metrorail's Uttara-Agargaon section opened to the public on December 28 last year. The metrorail currently operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm.The opening of the line's Motijheel station has been eagerly awaited to provide crucial transportation links between Dhaka's central business district and the rest of the city. The delays have disappointed many commuters hoping to utilize the new metro system.The Tk33,472 crore project has been funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Bangladesh government. The metro rail is expected to significantly improve Dhaka's urban transportation infrastructure once fully operational.