BGB recovers 1.9 lakh Yaba pills

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in two separate drives recovered 1.9 lakh pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Teknaf upazila along Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar on Thursday.A media release issued on Friday and signed by Lt. Col Md Mohiuddin, commandant of the BGB-2 Tkenaf, said a team of the border force took position at Ishak's gher by a jungle in the upazila around 8:30 pm tipped-off that a consignment of the Yaba would be smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar via the Naf River.As two people carrying a plastic bag were seen heading towards Bangladesh territory, the BGB personnel challenged them, it reads.Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the suspected drug peddlers fled the scene leaving the bag, according to the release.Later, 1, 10, 000 pieces of Yaba tablets were seized from the bag but the peddlers couldn't be detained, it continued.Moreover, another team of the BGB also recovered 80, 000 pieces of Yaba tablets from the Hacharkhal area in an anti-drug drive on Thursday morning. �UNB