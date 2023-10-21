Video
Cyber Security Awareness Day 2023 to be held today at DIU

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A cyber security awareness event styled "Cyber Security Awareness Day 2023" will be held on Saturday at Daffodil Smart City Campus in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and Daffodil International University (DIU) are jointly organising the function.

DIU's Science and Information Technology faculty Dean Prof Dr Sayeed Akhter Hossain and BTRC's Director General Brig Gen Mohammad Khalil-Ur-Rahman announced this at a press conference at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Tower in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Friday.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder is expected to inaugurate the programme as the chief guest.

Khalill-Ur-Rahman said cyber awareness is needed for each person of the country. The BTRC is continuously doing their best to make people aware of cyber security. In continuation of this the state-owned organisation is assisting the DIU in holding tomorrow's event on tech-savvy.
BRTC Commissioner Dr. Musfiq Mannan Choudhury will present the keynote speech on "Cyber security challenges for developing nations," at the event chaired by DIU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. M. Lutfar Rahman.

Noted figures including Prof Dr. Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam and Prof Dr. S.M. Mahbub Ul Haque Majumder, among others are expected to join the event.

Following the opening, participants will join two informative technical sessions--contemporary cyber security trends, challenges, and solutions, and cyberbullying.

The day-long programme will also feature more technical sessions exploring the vulnerabilities in code and the compromised quality of software.

The organisers said the session will be highly relevant to software developers, highlighting the necessity of producing secure code and ensuring the quality of software products.    �UNB




