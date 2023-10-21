Fire guts shops in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Oct 20: At least three shops were gutted in a fire at Kacharivita Bazar in Kandi union under Kotalipara upazila of the district early hours of on Friday.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit of a grocery store around 1:45am and soon engulfed other adjacent shops. As a result, three shops were completely gutted, Md Sirajul, in-charge of Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense said.

Being informed, Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after efforts of one hour, he added. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid said that the affected traders will be supported by the government. �BSS



