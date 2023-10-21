Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 21 October, 2023, 9:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fire guts shops in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

GOPALGANJ, Oct 20: At least three shops were gutted in a fire at Kacharivita Bazar in Kandi union under Kotalipara upazila of the district early hours of on Friday.
The fire originated from an electric short circuit of a grocery store around 1:45am and soon engulfed other adjacent shops. As a result, three shops were completely gutted, Md Sirajul, in-charge of Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense said.
Being informed, Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after efforts of one hour, he added. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid said that the affected traders will be supported by the government.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGB recovers 1.9 lakh Yaba pills
Cyber Security Awareness Day 2023 to be held today at DIU
Fire guts shops in Gopalganj
Young couple ‘commit suicide’ in Magura: Police
Hasan calls for watching ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ to know history
Teenager stabbed to death in Sylhet
BD trying its best to make country climate resilient: Envn Minister
Young professionals urged to develop ICT skill


Latest News
Body of man found hanging in city's Banasree
Markets fall again and oil rises on Middle East, Fed fears
Young housewife beaten to death in Bogura
Australia clinch 62-run victory over Pakistan
Hasan says everyone should watch ‘Mujib: The making of a nation’
US allows visa-free travel for Israelis
TIB concerned over removal of NRCC chairman Manjur
Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137
Youth hacked to death at home in Narsingdi
PM to open Bar Council building on Saturday
Most Read News
Metro rail's Agargaon-Motijheel section opening deferred to Nov 4
Cummins hails Dutch ahead of Pakistan clash
Fourth batch of uranium reaches Rooppur plant
Gaza war death toll rises to 4,137
Israel-Palestine Conflict: The human toll and paths towards peace
Durga Puja begins today
Youth hacked to death at home in Narsingdi
Australia vs Pakistan match prediction – Who will win?
US allows visa-free travel for Israelis
PM to open Bar Council building on Saturday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft