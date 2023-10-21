Fire guts shops in Gopalganj
Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Count : 60
|
GOPALGANJ, Oct 20: At least three shops were gutted in a fire at Kacharivita Bazar in Kandi union under Kotalipara upazila of the district early hours of on Friday.
The fire originated from an electric short circuit of a grocery store around 1:45am and soon engulfed other adjacent shops. As a result, three shops were completely gutted, Md Sirajul, in-charge of Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense said.
Being informed, Kotalipara Fire Station and Civil Defense rushed to the spot and doused the blaze with the help of locals and affected businessmen after efforts of one hour, he added. Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ferdous Wahid said that the affected traders will be supported by the government. �BSS
Latest News
Most Read News
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft