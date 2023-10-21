Video
Saturday, 21 October, 2023
Young couple ‘commit suicide’ in Magura: Police

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

MAGURA, Oct 20: A young man and his lover allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Baraichara village in Magura Sadar upazila, police said.
The deceased was identified as Swagatam Biswas, 20, and Rupa Sarkar, 25. They were neighbours.
Magura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sikandar Ali said, Rupa Sarkar got married to Sujan Sarkar, brother-in-law of Swagatam Biswas's sister, six months ago. As they lived in the same area, the love affair gradually got deeper.
Later, a dispute erupted between their families over their relationship. At around 1:00am last night, both Swagatam and Rupa went out of their houses and ingested poison together, said OC Sikandar Ali .
Later, the family members rescued them and admitted them to Magura Sadar Hospital where they died in the early hours of Friday.
Dr Md Ehsanul Haque Masum, emergency medical officer of Sadar Hospital, said,Rupa and Swagatam were admitted to Magura Sadar Hospital late at night after consuming poison.
They later died during treatment, he added.
A case of unnatural death has been filed with Magura Police Station. The bodies have been sent to the morgue for autopsy.     �UNB




