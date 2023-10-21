Video
Hasan calls for watching ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ to know history

Published : Saturday, 21 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday underscored the need for watching the biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', based on the life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to know the country's history.
"The movie should be seen by everyone. I brought the kids. Because, history can be told by words, but when it is seen in pictures, it is embedded in the heart. For this reason, I think that the new generation should also watch the movie," he said.
The minister was talking to the reporters after watching the movie for the fifth time at Star Cineplex located at Bashundhara City in city's Panthapath area.
About the movie, the minister said firstly, the name of this movie tells what will be shown in it.
While watching the film, one can understand how Bangabandhu stood on the verge of death but remained firm in the interests of the rights of Bangalees and their independence, he added.
The movie tells how he risked his life and carried forward the liberation struggle of Bangladesh with a solid heart, he continued.
Mentioning the specialty of the biopic, Dr Hasan said the three-hour film has upheld the history of the country, the journey of how the country's independence came, transformation of Bangabandhu from 'Khoka' to 'Mujib' and becoming Bangabandhu from Mujib and subsequently the father of the nation.
"I am old enough, yet I have not seen many things that are in this film," he said, adding: "I have not seen Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani. I knew them through papers and magazines."
"And most shockingly, the tragic killings of August 15 were filmed here," he said, adding that how brutal and ruthless the killers were, one can see watching the footage of August 15.
"Even after watching it five times, I couldn't control my emotions," he added.
Dhallywood's popular actor Arifin Shuvoo acted as the title character of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in this film, while Nusrat Imrose Tisha played the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, the lifelong better half of the Father of the Nation.
 Actress Nusrat Faria portrayed Bangabandhu's elder daughter and incumbent Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The biopic, a Bangladesh-India joint venture, also features popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Prarthana Dighi, Tauquir Ahmed, Riaz Ahmed, Dilara Zaman, Jayed Khan, Khairul Alam Sabuj, Ferdous Ahmed, Raisul Islam Asad, Gazi Rakayet and Misha Sowdagor and others in different characters.      �BSS




